Delhi Weather Update: Moderate Rain, Gusty Winds Likely in NCR Today, Orange Alert From Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted moderate rain and gusty winds for the national capital. According to the forecast, intermediate spells of rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue in the national capital and keep the mercury in check.

IMD issues yellow and orange alerts

The weather department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday (today) May 29 for the national capital and nearby regions. The residents of Delhi are expected to experience light rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 60 km/h.

For Friday, May 30, the department issued an ‘orange alert’ indicating intentions of the adverse weather conditions. The forecast is predicting light to moderate rainfall and stronger winds gusting up to 70km/h.

While Delhi is under the orange alert, the nearby areas like Gurgaon and Faridabad haven’t received any similar warning yet. However, places like Noida and Ghaziabad might see light rain and thunderstorms.

Storms disrupt life in Delhi

Delhi's weather last Sunday disrupted the city. The sudden storm caused flight delays, power cuts, waterlogging, and even uprooted trees across several areas. This month only, five major storms resulted in at least 12 deaths caused by house collapses, electric shocks and falling trees.

Record-breaking rainfall in May

The city this month has experienced unusual wet weather with a record of 186.4 mm of rainfall, the highest May rainfall ever. In the previous record, it was 165mm in May 2008, while the average for May is just 30.7 mm.

IMD guidelines

The residents are advised to stay alert, follow the weather updates regularly, and take safety measures during the weather alert.

Avoid the open areas during thunderstorms, keep the essentials stocked if possible and also keep emergency numbers in case of power outages or fallen trees.