Delhi Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain Lashes National Capital, IMD Issues Orange Alert for NCR

IMD issues alerts across NCR as more showers are expected in the coming days. | Image: X

New Delhi: The national capital and surrounding areas witnessed light to moderate rainfall early morning, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30–40 kmph, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rainfall started in the early hours, bringing down temperatures and offering relief from the recent spell of humid weather.

Delhi Weather Today

The IMD predicts light rain with partly cloudy expected in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to be 30-31°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 23°C. Winds from the north-northeast direction are expected in the morning at up to 15 kmph, shifting to easterly and southeasterly winds at lower speeds by evening.

Weather Forecast For Next Two Days

IMD predicts partly cloudy skies, maximum temperature between 31-33°C, and minimum around 20-22°C on wednesday. Winds will shift to the northwest direction at speeds of 10-15 kmph in the afternoon and evening. On Thursday mainly clear skies are expected. Temperatures will stay near normal, ranging between 31-33°C for the maximum and 20-22°C for the minimum. Winds will continue from the northwest at similar speeds.

Rain Improves Air Quality

The recent spell of rain helped improve Delhi's air quality. The city’s average AQI dropped to 123 on Monday morning, down from 159 the previous day. The rainfall helped disperse pollutants, improving conditions across several locations. Lodhi Road reported an AQI of 78 (satisfactory), while Anand Vihar remained the most polluted at 205 (poor).

Orange Alert in Delhi-NCR

The IMD had placed Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad under an orange alert for rainfall and thunderstorms early Tuesday, urging residents to stay cautious. Gurugram and Faridabad were issued a yellow alert for possible rain and moderate winds.