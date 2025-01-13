Delhi Winters: Dense Fog Envelops National Capital, IGI Airport Issues Advisory; Check Latest Weather Update

New Delhi: The cold wave conditions in the national capital, accompanied with chilly winds, rainfall and dense fog persist as temperature continues to plummet. As the thick fog envelops over the national capital, it results in poor visibility, delaying and/or cancelling flights and trains; an advisory has also been issued by the IGI Airport. Check latest weather update as per the IMD…

Delhi Winters: Thick Fog Covers National Capital, IGI Airport Issues Advisory

Cold weather continued to persist in Delhi on Monday and a thick blanket of fog enveloped the national capital in the morning causing a dip in visibility and affecting the schedules of many trains.

An advisory has been issued by Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, saying “Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Delhi Fog: Several Trains Cancelled, Many Delayed - Check List

Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled. The Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by the Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. The Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively. Other affected trains included the Rajendra Nagar Patna Tejas Express (124 minutes), YPR Dee Duronto Express (154 minutes), and Suhaildev Express (105 minutes).

AQI ‘Poor’ in New Delhi