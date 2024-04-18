Updated April 18th, 2024 at 17:27 IST
Delhi Woman Boards Bus in Bikini, Netizens React to the Viral Video | WATCH
A viral video is breaking the internet, showcasing a woman boarding public transport wearing a bikini in Delhi.
The video was shared on social media X by a user @DeepikaBhardwaj. The video comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘What's really happening’ taking a surprising stance on the video.
The commuters travelling in the public bus seems to be uncomfortable with the woman's inappropriate act.
The viral video of Delhi woman in Bikini was shared on social media X on April 17th 2024 and has gone viral since its upload. The viral video has got 1.3 Million views and barrage of comments.
Watch Delhi Woman in Bikini Viral Video Here:
Netizens are sharing their views and thoughts in the comments on the viral ‘Delhi woman in Bikini’ video.
One comment says, ‘Every man watching her is liable for crime as per Indian laws, pretty sure some simp judge will even admit it.’ Another user wrote, ‘is this India ? cant believe’.
One more user wrote, ‘This looks like Goa airport. Some foreign tourist in bikini has either come or going back, boarding this internal transfer bus from terminal to aircraft.’
Many users requested Delhi Police to take action against the woman in bikini. However, Delhi police and DTC authorities are yet to respond on this matter.
Published April 18th, 2024 at 17:27 IST