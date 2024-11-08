Delhi Youth Brutally Beaten To Death With Heavy Stone After Brawl Over ‘Beedi’

New Delhi: A 20-year-old teenager was allegedly slain by a guy for requesting a 'beedi' in Shahadra's Jwala Nagar district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny, a Kasturba Nagar inhabitant who was previously implicated in a murder case as a youngster. He was also charged under the Arms Act.

The police have arrested Rajesh, a resident of Jwala Nagar, as the main suspect in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

On Thursday, a call was received at the Vivek Vihar police station from an ambulance, informing that a youth was found dead near the crematorium in Jwala Nagar, the DCP said.

A police team was rushed to the spot which found the youth lying dead with blood coming out of his nose, the officer added.

"The body was kept at the Subzi Mandi mortuary before being handed over to the family members after post-mortem," Gautam said.

After preliminary investigation, the police arrested Rajesh as the main suspect in the case, he said.

Rajesh told the police that Sunny approached him and asked for a 'beedi', a request that enraged him and led to a verbal spat which soon turned into a physical confrontation.

In a fit of rage, Rajesh picked up a large stone and landed a fatal blow on Sunny who died on the spot due to blunt force trauma, the DCP said.

An FIR has been registered against Rajesh under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Vivek Vihar police station, Gautam said, adding that further investigation is underway.