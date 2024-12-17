Delhi Zoo Implements Winter Management Plan to Shield Animals from Pollution and Cold

New Delhi: From water sprinkling to control dust, to replacing firewood with stubble padding and using eco-friendly vehicles, Delhi Zoo authorities have implemented a range of measures as part of their winter management plan to protect the animals from pollution and cold weather.

The zoo officials have outlined proactive steps to mitigate both the direct and indirect effects of pollution on the premises as air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate in the third week of December, officials said.

While the zoo's location in a relatively lower-lying area offers some natural protection, efforts to safeguard animals remain a top priority, an official told PTI.

"Pollution levels here are relatively lower due to the zoo’s geography, but we are still taking various steps to protect the animals," he said.

To address local sources of pollution, the zoo has minimised the use of diesel vehicles, switching to eco-friendly alternatives.

"We have already reduced the number of high-polluting vehicles in the zoo and replaced them with cleaner, mini diesel-free options," the official said.

Regular water sprinkling is also being carried out, particularly near the ring road and other areas prone to pollutants from outside, the official added, noting that fogger machines are being used to spray water and further suppress dust and airborne pollutants.

Highlighting long-term measures, the official added that extensive tree plantations within the zoo premises are helping maintain a clean and green environment. These green initiatives, combined with other steps, contribute to better air quality within the premises.

Dust control has been integrated into the zoo's daily cleaning routine. "Before sweeping roads or animal enclosures, water sprinkling is done to prevent dust from rising. Zookeepers have been instructed to avoid unnecessary activities that could contribute to pollution," the official said.

The air quality in the national capital was in the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday morning, with an AQI of 427, while the minimum temperature was 5.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

To protect animals from the chilly winter, the zoo has also revamped its winter practices. Previously, wood was burned during winter nights to keep animals warm -- a practice that contributed to pollution.

“This year, we've completely stopped burning wood and have switched to non-polluting alternatives like heaters to keep the animals warm,” the official revealed. For herbivores, padding in enclosures has been arranged on a priority basis to keep them warm during the cold season.

Another innovative step includes using stubble, which is often a contributor to pollution due to burning, as bedding for animals.

"We purchase stubble during this season and use it as padding in animal enclosures. This not only provides warmth to the animals but also helps manage stubble in a non-polluting way," the official added.

The officials also mentioned that winter is an ideal season for breeding, and measures are being taken to support this. From monitoring food to regular health check-ups, everything is being carefully observed to ensure the well-being of both the newborns and their mothers during this time.