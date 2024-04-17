Advertisement

The number of Indian passengers flying is increasing every day, and it is making the airport a lot busier than ever. Recently, a report was published by the Airports Council International showing data for 2023. It states that in 2023, 8.5 billion passengers took flight across the world. This data was 27.2% higher than the last one.

The surge in these numbers is indicating that the world is reaching pre-pandemic levels of travel by air. It went up 93.8% from the data in 2019. Moreover, the data also shows the busiest airports in the world, where Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport secured 10th place. Following is the list of the top 10 busiest airports in the world in 2023.

Advertisement

The top 10 busiest airports in the world in 2023

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Atlanta Airport again tops the list of the world's busiest airports. The airport received 104.65 million passengers in 2023, a jump from last year. But this data is still 5% less than the data from 2019, so it is making a slow recovery from the pandemic.

Dubai International Airport

In second place, the report picked the recent favourite destination, Dubai. The DBX in the United Arab Emirates is in second place, according to the data. Moreover, this airport witnessed the highest international passenger volume. It was in 27th place in 2021, and then in 2022 it was in 5th place.

Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport is in the third spot on this list. The airport ended the year with 81.75 million travellers. The airport covers an area of 26 square miles and has 5 terminals with 168 gates. Also, the airport got a federal grant of $35 million to build a zero-carbon electrical plant, aiming to make this airport achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

London's Heathrow Airport

London's Heathrow Airport, which handled 79.2 million passengers in 2023, is the primary international hub for the UK capital. It is spread across four terminals: 2, 3, 4, and 5 (Terminal 1 was closed in 2015).

Tokyo Haneda International Airport

Tokyo Haneda International Airport (HND) saw a remarkable surge in passenger traffic, climbing from the 16th spot to the 5th place in 2023, with a total of 78.7 million passengers. This notable improvement earned it the title of the most improved airport of the year.

Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport (DEN) completed a capacity expansion project in 2022, adding 39 new gates and accommodating 77.8 million passengers in 2023, marking a 30% increase in capacity.

Istanbul Airport

Istanbul Airport (IST) welcomed 76 million passengers in 2023, marking a 46% increase from 2019. Once fully completed, IST aims to handle up to 200 million travellers annually, significantly surpassing its predecessor, Ataturk International Airport.

Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) managed 75 million passengers in 2023, initiating major construction projects to alleviate traffic congestion.

Chicago-O'Hare International Airport

Chicago O'Hare International Airport served 74 million passengers in 2023, boasting 193 gates across its four terminals.

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi

Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (IGI) handled 72.2 million passengers in 2023, standing out as the first carbon-neutral airport in the Asia Pacific Region. Notable is Terminal 3, the largest single terminal in India and the fifth largest globally.