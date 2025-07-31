Delta Jet Diverts to Minneapolis After Severe Turbulence, 25 Hospitalized After Emergency Landing

New Delhi: A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in Minneapolis on Wednesday night after experiencing severe turbulence mid-air, the airline confirmed.

Flight Details

Delta Flight 56, an Airbus A330-900, was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew members when it encountered “significant turbulence” during the journey. The turbulence prompted the aircraft to divert to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, where it landed safely at approximately 7:45 p.m. local time.

Emergency Response

According to a statement posted on Delta’s website, medical teams were on standby and met the aircraft upon arrival to evaluate passengers and crew. A total of 25 individuals were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. The nature and severity of their injuries have not been disclosed.

“We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved,” Delta said in the statement, adding that their teams are working directly with the affected passengers to address their immediate needs.

Ongoing Inquiries

While Delta confirmed the incident and the emergency landing, the airline has not yet provided further details about the condition of the injured. Representatives from the Metropolitan Airports Commission also did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.