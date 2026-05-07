‘Demand Strongest Action’: TMC Condemns Killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s Close Aide, Calls for CBI Probe

West Bengal: The assassination of Chandranath Rath, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, resulted in a massive political controversy in West Bengal just 48 hours after the Assembly election results, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongly condemning the event and demanding strict punishment.

The All India Trinamool Congress issued a statement calling for immediate steps in the matter. “We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force,” the party said in a post on X.

“We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest.”

How the attack took place?

Chandranath Rath was shot dead late Wednesday night in Madhyamgram, near Kolkata. The incident comes just 48 hours after the BJP won the Bengal Assembly elections for the first time, bringing an end to Mamata Banerjee's 15-year TMC government.

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According to reports, Rath, an ex-serviceman, was driving home in a car when two assailants followed him for a few kilometers before opening fire. Three shots were fired at point-blank range, causing bullet wounds to his head and chest. Images from the scene show the car's windows broken with gunshot holes.

Rath was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors. His driver, Buddhadeb, was also injured in the attack and has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he remains in critical condition.

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Massive Protest Outside Hospital

A big mob gathered outside the hospital, sloganering, demanding justice, and accusing the TMC of the attack. The event occurred amid ongoing violence in the state following the election results. On Tuesday night, five security personnel, including CRPF jawans and police officers, were shot during fighting between rival TMC groups in Sandeshkhali.

The revelations follow remarks made roughly a week ago by TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during a public gathering. “After 4 May, I'll personally see how much power these executioners have, and whose father comes from Delhi to save you,” he had said. Police have launched an investigation into the murder.

Who was Chandranath Rath?

Chandranath Rath was considered a reliable back-end operator in Suvendu Adhikari's political office. He worked with the leader for more than a decade, coordinating campaign logistics and handling administrative obligations. According to sources, he has remained heavily involved in election strategy in recent years, operating primarily behind the scenes rather than in the public political arena.