'Demanding Another Rs 10 Lakh': Puneet Khurana Alleges 'Extreme Torture' in Final Video

Puneet Khurana Suicide: A 40-year-old cafe owner from Delhi, Puneet Khurana, recorded a video before his death, levelling serious allegations against his wife, Manika Pahwa, and her family of subjecting him to severe mental harassment and unreasonable expectations, which he said led him to take his own life. The incident took place in Delhi's Model Town area, where Khurana left behind a detailed video narrating his suffering.

In his statements, Khurana shared how what began as a mutual consent divorce turned into a contentious battle with his wife and her relatives. He alleged that he faced extreme financial demands, including a request for an additional Rs 10 lakh, which he was unable to fulfil.

"I am about to commit suicide because I am extremely tortured by my in-laws, my wife. We have already filed for a mutual divorce on certain agreed terms and conditions. Obviously, when it comes to mutual divorce we have signed some conditions in court. We have to fulfil those conditions within the time period of 180 days. But my in-laws and my wife, they are already pressurising me with a new set of conditions which are beyond my scope. They are asking for another Rs 10 lakh which I don't have the capacity to pay. I cannot ask my parents to further pay it as they already have paid enough because of me", Khurana said in a purported video, reportedly recorded before taking his life.

“We have signed a bond in court. We have committed to respect the court and agreed to fulfil those conditions within a stipulated time period that is usually allocated by the court for 180 days. We are approximately 90 days through the stipulated time period and another 90 days are left,” he shared in the video.

Republic World can not claim the authenticity of the video which has been doing rounds on the social media.

CCTV Footage Captures Heated Argument Between Puneet Khurana And Wife

Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on social media platforms containing a heated exchange between Delhi cafe owner Puneet Khurana and his estranged wife Manika Pahwa, in which Pahwa accuses her husband of “ruining her life.” In the CCTV footage the wife can be heard shouting at her husband, “The problem is my life has been spoiled. I will go to your locality and create a scene. The way you are sitting here with overconfidence, soon you will keep crying on the phone.”

Family Seeks Justice

The family of the deceased also accused his wife and her family of mentally torturing and harassing Puneet. According to the sister of the deceased, Puneet's wife, along with her sister and parents, was mentally torturing and harassing him. "She, her sister, and her parents mentally tortured and harassed him. The woman had even hacked Puneet's social media account," the sister said.

Puneet's mother said, "She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him."

Sequence of Events

According to the official police statement, the information about the incident was received by the authorities on Tuesday, at around 4:20 pm. Upon reaching the spot, the police stated that the body of Puneet was found lying on a bed in an unresponsive state with a ligature mark over the neck. Police later stated that he died by hanging.

Following this, Puneet's body was taken to BJRM Hospital and was preserved for the purpose of post-mortem.

According to the police, Puneet had spoken to his wife on the night of December 30, a recording of which is now with the cops. The couple were speaking of a divorce and a share in the property.