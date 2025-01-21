Demographic Disruption Emerging As Threat to Nationalism: Vice President Dhankhar

Raipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said "demographic disruption" was emerging as a serious threat to nationalism, and called for united efforts against attempts to change the "organic demography" through allurement and temptation.

Speaking during an interaction programme with students on the theme - "Ideas for building Better Bharat", he also stressed the need to deal with the problem of illegal migration, stating that it has taken the shape of "unmanageable dimension".

Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai were present at the programme held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in the state capital.

"There is a serious cause of concern we need to address in togetherness. Threats are emerging for our nationalism in the form of demographic disruptions. Demographic disruption is very serious," he said.

"Organic demographic evolution is soothing, harmonious. But if demographic explosion takes place only to destabilise a democracy, it is a matter of concern and we have orchestration of conversions through allurements. It's everyone's supreme right to decide for oneself but if that decision is motivated by allurement, temptation with an object to change the organic demography of the nation, it is a concern which we must all take a note of and address," he added.

He further flagged the issue of illegal migration and cited its impact in the country.

"We are suffering illegal migration in this country of millions. If we go to count the number...mind boggling. Illegal migration has to be dealt with, but it developed...without even a token of resistance. It's a problem we will have to handle because it has taken the shape of unmanageable dimensions," he said.

Millions of illegal migrants who have potential to upset our electoral mechanism - they find easy supporters where people think in terms of petty politics. We should always put the nation first and an illegal migrant in our country has no justification. If it is in millions, look at the impact it has on the economy, he said.

They (illegal migrants) strain our resources, employment, health and education sectors. Our resolution of this monstrous problem of illegal migrants in millions can no longer wait for a solution. Every passing day we wait for the solution, the issue becomes more complex and it needs to be addressed, he added.

Vice President Dhankhar also answered the questions asked by students during the interaction.

Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were also present on the occasion.