Denied Navratri Rituals Due to Periods, Jhansi Woman Kills Self

The woman consumed poison after her periods began on the first day of Navratri, preventing her from performing religious rituals. | Image: Representational Image

Jhansi: In a tragic incident, a 36-year-old woman, Priyansha Soni, allegedly ended her life in Jhansi after being unable to perform Navratri rituals due to menstruation. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to poisoning during treatment at the district hospital.

Priyansha Soni, a devoted follower of Navratri, lived with her husband, Mukesh Soni and their two young daughters, three-and-a-half-year-old Janvi and two-and-a-half-year-old Manvi. She had eagerly prepared for the festival, collecting all necessary puja items in anticipation of the goddess’s arrival.

However, on the first day of Navratri, she began menstruating, which prevented her from fasting and participating in the religious rituals. According to her husband, this deeply affected her.

"She kept saying that once the goddess arrives, she will begin the puja. I explained to her that menstruation is a natural process and that she could still worship in her heart, but she couldn’t accept it. She felt like she had lost something significant," Mukesh recounted.

On the second day of Navratri, while Mukesh was at work, Priyansha allegedly consumed a toxic substance. Family members rushed her to Jhansi Medical College, where doctors initially stabilized her condition and discharged her. However, her health deteriorated again at home, prompting her family to take her to the district hospital, where she passed away during treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information, Kotwali police took possession of Priyansha’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination.