Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR: 40 Flights Cancelled, 4 Diverted; Read Full Airports Authority of India Advisory

New Delhi: As dense fog blankets the National Capital and the surrounding area, 40 flights have been cancelled, and four have been diverted so far due to low visibility.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday issued a travel advisory as dense fog gripped Northern India, urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid prolonged waiting periods at the airport in case of flight cancellations or delays.

Speaking on the safety arrangements, AAI assured full coordination with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and all stakeholders to minimise passenger inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, also encouraged the passengers to stay updated on their flight's operational status.

"Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility... Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app.

Please allow extra travel time... Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an X post.

Earlier today, IndiGo informed passengers about the prevailing weather conditions and their potential impact on operations.

"Travel Advisory...Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," IndiGo stated in a post on X.

The airline also cautioned the passengers that some flights might be cancelled amid the heavy fog surrounding the capital city, causing minimal visibility to ensure safety and minimise long hours of waiting at the airport. It advised the travellers to check the flight status before leaving the house.

Air India Airlines also issued an advisory as dense fog blanketed the capital city, urging travellers and passengers to stay updated on their flight status through the official website.

Through a post on X, Air India advised, "#TravelAdvisory...Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: https://www.airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport."