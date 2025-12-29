Flights Delayed, Cancelled As Dense Fog Brings Delhi Airport To Standstill

New Delhi: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is experiencing massive disruptions in flight operations due to dense fog, with procedures being conducted under CAT III conditions. The dense fog has led to a slew of flight delays and cancellations at the Delhi Airport, leaving passengers stranded. Amidst the disruptions, the airport authorities have issued a passenger advisory, advising them to keep the latest updates regarding flight operations.

According to reports, the fog has reduced visibility to extremely low levels, making it challenging for aircraft to take off and land. As a result, several flights have been delayed or cancelled, with more disruptions expected throughout the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of dense fog and poor visibility.

The airport authorities have urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as operations are likely to remain impacted throughout the day.

Reportedly, the dense fog has forced airlines to cancel and delay flights, with IndiGo and Air India being among the affected carriers. The airport is currently operating under CAT III conditions, which allow aircraft to land in extremely low visibility, but with delays. The runway visual range is below 300 metres, making it difficult for pilots to navigate.

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory, warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight schedules due to low visibility and dense fog. Air India has also advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport, citing poor weather conditions. The airline has also taken proactive steps, including crew readiness and aircraft preparedness, to minimize disruptions. The airline has also offered assistance to affected passengers, including rebooking and refunds.

The Delhi Airport authorities have apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured passengers that ground teams are working to assist with travel arrangements. The passengers are advised to check their flight status and plan their travel accordingly.

Amidst the prevailing situation, an Air India Express flight from Goa's Mopa Airport, scheduled to land at IGI Airport Terminal 1 at 2.35 am, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to congestion at Jaipur Airport. The flight, which took off from Mopa Airport at 11.55 pm, was one of many affected by the foggy conditions. However, the Jaipur Airport was already congested, with several flights diverted there due to poor visibility.

The diverted Air India Express flight was originally headed to Delhi, but was redirected to Ahmedabad due to the congestion at Jaipur Airport. As per reports, several flights have been affected by the foggy conditions in northern India.

The fog has reportedly caused disruptions to flight operations, with 15 flights cancelled and 24 delayed at Ahmedabad airport.