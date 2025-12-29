Dense fog chokes Delhi as AQI hits 402, air quality turns 'severe'

The national capital, Delhi, woke up to a chilly morning on Monday, with air quality deteriorating as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 402 at 8 am, slipping into the "severe" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 390 at 4 pm on December 28, placing it in the 'very poor' category. According to the CPCB, several areas across the city recorded worse air quality, with AQI levels exceeding 400.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 455, while Bawana registered 411. Several other locations across the capital also witnessed severe pollution levels. Areas such as Wazirpur (443), Rohini (442), Punjabi Bagh (426), and Patparganj (431) saw further deterioration in air quality, settling in the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data.

However, some areas of the city had relatively better air quality than others, yet still fell into the 'very poor' category. For instance, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded an AQI of 400, falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data. IGI Airport T3 (318), IIT Delhi (358), and Najafgarh (353) also recorded similar results, entering the 'very poor' category.

Additionally, a dense fog blanketed the city, sharply reducing visibility. Many motorists were seen driving with their headlights on, while the conditions were causing discomfort for residents. In Anand Vihar, thick fog settled amid poor air quality. Similar foggy conditions were also witnessed in several areas, including Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham, Dwarka, and Kartavya Path this morning.

Earlier, as part of its continued efforts to combat air pollution and ensure strict compliance with emission norms, the Delhi Transport Department had intensified enforcement actions across the city.

According to the release, approximately 28 goods-carrying buses, including interstate vehicles, were impounded, and approximately 100 buses have been impounded this month to date for violations of pollution norms.

During this period, 4,927 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 2,390 challans by Delhi Traffic Police (PUCC), 285 challans by Transport Enforcement (PUCC), and 1,114 challans through ANPR cameras.

Additionally, 11 vehicles were penalised for GRAP violations by the Transport Department, while 170 GRAP-related challans were issued by Delhi Traffic Police. A total of 238 vehicles were returned after compliance.

The Transport Department had also taken stringent action against erring Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres. Around 28 PUC centres were suspended, two centres were cancelled, and action was initiated against two more centres.

Reinforcing the government's citizen-centric approach, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister for Transport, Government of NCT of Delhi, has instructed senior transport department officials to personally visit PUC centres across the city.