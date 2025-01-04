Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport on Saturday early morning due to dense fog and IndiGo has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a post on X at 12.05 am, said that due to dense fog, flight operations have been affected at the airport. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am.

The airline also said that once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion.

Air India, in an update on X at 1.16 am, said poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by DIAL.