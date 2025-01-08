Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, IGI Airport Issues Advisory; Latest Weather Update Here

New Delhi: Temperatures in Delhi continues to remain low, resulting in dense fog, chilly winds and reduced visibility. An advisory has also been issued by Delhi's IGI Airport; check weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)…

Dense Fog in Delhi, AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’

Delhi woke up to a blanket of dense fog on Wednesday, as a cold wave swept across the city, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures along with chilly winds, resulting in reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 326 at 6 am on Wednesday, categorised as 'very poor' as per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI in Delhi has been reeling under the 'very poor' category past few days. On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI). Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory for Passengers

As fog envelops the national capital, an advisory has been issued for the passengers by the IGI Airport, warning them of a possibility in take-off and landing of flights due to poor visibility.

Delhi Weather Update As Per IMD

The minimum temperature is expected to plunge to 8 degrees Celsius for the day whilst the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 16 degrees Celsius, along with "very dense fog," as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This chilling weather has led the homeless people to take refuge in night shelters built in different parts of the city. As per the data of the Met Department, the minimum recorded temperature on Tuesday was 10.5 degrees Celsius.

The dense fog, chilly winds, and dropping temperatures are expected to continue for the next few days, with residents advised to stay warm and minimize outdoor activities, especially during the early morning and evening hours.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover. To battle this chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires as temperatures continued to drop.