Dense Fog Engulfs North India For 2nd Day, Flights & Trains Ops Hit Amid Low Visibility

New Delhi: Dense fog continues to blanket north India for the second consecutive day, impacting travel operations due to low visibility. Visuals from Srinagar, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow and Amritsar airports reported zero visibility.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday woke up to a chilly morning with temperatures hovering around 7 degrees Celsius and heavy fog causing zero visibility in many areas. Following this, travel operations were severely hit. Over 50 trains were delayed due to fog. The Delhi Airport also issued a travel advisory for passengers alerting them about the possible delays in flights and urging them to stay connected with their respective airlines.

Furthermore, the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the national capital and advised residents to be prepared as rain continues to lash the city likely on January 6.

In response to the chilly weather, Delhi residents were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

Trains, Flights Operations Hit

Over 50 trains were reported to be delayed on Saturday. The New Delhi Vande Bharat Express is delayed by over four hours, while the Varanasi Vande Bharat Express is 14 hours late.

This comes a day after more than 400 flights were delayed at the airport in the national capital on Friday as low visibility conditions due to dense fog disrupted operations. Visibility conditions dropped to zero in some areas of the national capital due to the thick blanket of fog.

The official said over 400 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) but there were no diversions. As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, 470 flights were delayed at the airport.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. However, there has been no impact on flight operations. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X.

In another post, DIAL said while landing and takeoffs continue at the airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.

Thick Fog Engulfs Delhi

Dense fog blanketed the national capital reducing visibility to zero in several areas. The weather department has forecast similar conditions in the coming days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the “very poor” category and 10 monitoring stations entering the “severe” category with readings exceeding 400.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 371, falling in the “very poor” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Among the 32 monitoring stations, 10 recorded AQI levels in the “severe” category, with readings above 400, as per the SAMEER app.