Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi: Air Quality Edges Closer To ‘Severe’ Category; AQI Flares To 391

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remains hazardous, affecting people's health. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday reached 391, entering the severe category, with some regions exceeding 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Thick smog and fog trap pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life as Delhi residents faced the morning chill.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 445; Patparganj, 425; Nehru Nagar, 433; Shadipur, 445; Mundka, 413; and IGI Airport, 320, indicating severe pollution across the region.

According to CPCB categorisation, AQI readings between 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures, including the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, to address the situation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activities

A combination of cold weather, calm winds, and dense fog is trapping pollutants, leading to haze and smog. This cycle of poor air quality is expected to persist under current weather patterns, prompting ongoing monitoring and calls for stricter pollution-control measures.

On Saturday morning, the Delhi AQI was in the 'very poor' category, exceeding 300 in many areas. However, by evening, it slipped into the severe category, nearly touching the 390 mark.

The Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance. The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government. There are around 1,000 such water bodies in the national capital, of which 160 fall under the Delhi government's jurisdiction.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "The rejuvenation of Delhi's water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year."