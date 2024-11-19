Published 16:27 IST, November 19th 2024
Deoband Bomb Blast Mastermind Nazir Ahmed Wani Arrested In Srinagar After 31 Years
The blasts occurred in August 1993 during a communal violence in Deoband following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Deoband bomb blast mastermind Nazir Ahmed Wani arrested in Srinagar after 31 years | Image: X/Represnetative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:27 IST, November 19th 2024