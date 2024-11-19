sb.scorecardresearch
  • Deoband Bomb Blast Mastermind Nazir Ahmed Wani Arrested In Srinagar After 31 Years

Published 16:27 IST, November 19th 2024

Deoband Bomb Blast Mastermind Nazir Ahmed Wani Arrested In Srinagar After 31 Years

The blasts occurred in August 1993 during a communal violence in Deoband following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Deoband bomb blast mastermind Nazir Ahmed Wani arrested in Srinagar after 31 years
Deoband bomb blast mastermind Nazir Ahmed Wani arrested in Srinagar after 31 years | Image: X/Represnetative
16:27 IST, November 19th 2024