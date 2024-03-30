The cylinder blast took place in Dumri village of UP's Deoria district, killing a woman and her 3 kids | Image: X

Advertisement

Deoria: A woman and her three children were killed in a cylinder blast in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Saturday. A fire broke out following the cylinder blast. The fire was doused by fire officials after some time, Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said. The incident took place in Dumri village.

Police and forensic officials reached the house and were investigating as a large crowd gathered at the scene.

Advertisement

"The cylinder blast took place when the woman was preparing breakfast for her family. She and her three children died in the blast. Fire has been doused. We are investigating the matter further," SP Sankalp Sharma informed.