Updated March 30th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

Deoria Cylinder Blast: 4 of a Family, Including 3 Children, Killed

The cylinder blast in UP's Deoria took place when the woman was reportedly preparing breakfast for her family

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
The cylinder blast took place in Dumri village of UP's Deoria district, killing a woman and her 3 kids
The cylinder blast took place in Dumri village of UP's Deoria district, killing a woman and her 3 kids | Image:X
Deoria: A woman and her three children were killed in a cylinder blast in their house in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Saturday. A fire broke out following the cylinder blast. The fire was doused by fire officials after some time, Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP) Sankalp Sharma said. The incident took place in Dumri village.

Police and forensic officials reached the house and were investigating as a large crowd gathered at the scene.

"The cylinder blast took place when the woman was preparing breakfast for her family. She and her three children died in the blast. Fire has been doused. We are investigating the matter further," SP Sankalp Sharma informed.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

