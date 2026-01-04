Republic World
Updated 4 January 2026 at 10:58 IST

Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Another 40-Day Parole

Ram Rahim, who is expected to spend the duration of his release at the Dera’s ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, or his headquarters in Sirsa, depending on specific bail conditions.

Namya Kapur
Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Granted Another 40-Day Parole | Image: X

The Haryana government has once again approved a 40-day parole after a request from the Dera Chief Ram Rahim, who is lodged in the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, is expected to spend the duration of his release at the Dera’s ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, or his headquarters in Sirsa, depending on specific bail conditions.

Under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicts are eligible for regular parole provided they demonstrate consistent good behaviour during their imprisonment.

This is a developing story. More information is awaited.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 4 January 2026 at 10:55 IST