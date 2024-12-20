Derogatory Word Against Minister: Karnataka HC Grants Interim Bail to BJP's CT Ravi

New Delhi: In a big relief to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was arrested on charges of using a derogatory term against Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday passed an interim order granting his release.

The bench, led by Justice M G Uma, directed Ravi to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and be available for questioning as required.

The controversy erupted during a legislative session on Thursday when Ravi allegedly made the remark during an altercation with Hebbalkar. The incident occurred while the Legislative Council was temporarily adjourned.

Following a complaint filed by Hebbalkar, Ravi was arrested on Thursday evening and escorted from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in a police van.