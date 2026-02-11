'Desh Ko Bechne Waale Kaun Hai?' Sitharaman Schools Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha After 'Modi Sold India' Speech

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday schooled Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha after the latter claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "sold the nation". Sitharaman launched a sharp attack against Rahul and told the House who actually has sold India.

Stressing that PM Modi only works for the benefit of India, Sitharaman said, "Desh ko bechne waale kaun hai? Who has sold India? I will tell you who has sold India."

"In 2013, Congress went to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Bali and made a compromise," Sitharaman added, claiming the Congress made a deal against the favours of the farmers of India. She noted how Congress leaders signed the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA).

Sitharaman said the Congress should have the strength to listen to this.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "sold the nation". The LoP was speaking in the context of the interim trade deal between US and India.

He said, "India's tariffs hiked from 3 per cent to 18 per cent, while that of the United States came down from 16 per cent to zero per cent." Further, he questioned the government, “You sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India?”