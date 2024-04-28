Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. | Image:X/@iPrajwalRevanna

Bengaluru: Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, a sex scandal, involving sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has rocked Karnataka with the Congress govt forming an special investigation team (SIT) to probe the obscene video case.

Revanna, on Sunday, filed a police complaint claiming the obscene videos that are circulating are doctored.

In his complaint, Revanna, grandson of JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, termed the video ‘morphed’ and said that it was an attempt to "tarnish his image and poison the mind of voters".

This comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took note of the matter and said the govt had decided to form an SIT to probe the scandal.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, “The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted.”

The CM said that the action by the government is a response to the request of the Chairperson of the Women's Commission who wrote to the government seeking an SIT probe.

“In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request,” he added.

We welcome SIT investigation: JDS leader TA Saravana

Responding to SIT formation in the case, JDS leader TA Saravana said that they welcome the investigation and that party supremo HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy along with all office bearers take a decision on this. He said, " "We are welcoming the SIT investigation. Our supremo HD Deve Gowda and our leader HD Kumaraswamy and all office bearers will sit and take a decision on this..."

Congress Demands Revanna's Arrest

Meanwhile, Congress workers on Sunday held a protest demanding Revanna's immediate arrest.

For 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JDS has joined hands with the BJP in September last year after severing ties with the Congress. Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

According to news agency PTI, many obscene videos allegedly featuring Revanna with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Revanna has left the country.

