IPS Officer Deven Bharti Appointed New Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra government has appointed senior IPS officer Deven Bharti as the new Police Commissioner of Mumbai. A 1994-batch officer, Bharti brings with him extensive experience, having served in several key positions across the state, particularly in Mumbai.
Deven Bharti was one of the longest-serving joint commissioners of police (law and order) of Mumbai, an important office overseeing all police stations in the city.
Besides, he has held several important positions, such as the additional commissioner of police (crime branch) post, and headed the Maharashtra State Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS).
His tenure has seen involvement in the investigation of several high-profile cases, most notably the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Bharti’s deep knowledge of the city’s security landscape and his experience in crime investigation and counter-terrorism make him a notable choice for the role.
With this appointment, Deven Bharti is set to take charge of one of the most high-profile law enforcement positions in India.
