Devendra Fadnavis Joins Asha Bhosle, Sings Timeless Classic 'Abhi Na Jao...' At Maharashtra Radio Festival

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Radio Festival 2025, held on World Music Day at Mumbai’s Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium on Saturday, witnessed a joyous moment when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined legendary singer Asha Bhosle on stage to sing a few lines of the timeless classic “Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar”.
The Maharashtra Asha Radio Gaurav Awards, celebrating excellence in radio broadcasting. CM Fadnavis shared his views on the emotional power of radio, calling it a medium that “gave voice to our expression even when no one was visible”. Asha Bhosle, visibly moved, expressed her joy at having an award named in her honor and praised the enduring magic of music.
Devendra Fadnavis sings 'Abhi na jao...' at Maharashtra Radio Festival | WATCH Here
Fadnavis shared this wonderful video on social media, “Thank you, respected Ashatai…This brother will continue to work towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of all beloved sisters and mothers in Maharashtra.”
The duet gained warm applause and smiles, capturing the emotional and magical essence of the evening. The evening also featured performances, anecdotes from radio legends, and a celebration of Marathi music and storytelling. The event was a celebration of the golden age of music in its true sense.
