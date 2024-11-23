Devendra Fadnavis Mother's Big Statement, Says Of Course He Will Become Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis Mother Statement: As Mahayuti makes a clean sweep in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the name of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is emerging as the key CM face for the state. Devendra Fadnavis' mother, Sarita Fadnavis has issued a statement after the landslide victory.

‘Of Course He Will Become Chief Minister': Devendra Fadnavis' Mother Issues Statement

In a first statement after the Mahayuti and BJP emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Devendra Fadnavis' mother, Sarita Tai Fadnavis has issued a statement and has showcased absolute confidence that her son will become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Sarita Tai Fadnavis, while speaking to the media said, "Of course, he will become the CM...It is a big day as my son has become a big leader in the state. He was working hard at all 24 hours..."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also called up and spoke to his mother earlier today and sought his blessings; he will be going to Nagpur later today and will visit her.

Is Devendra Fadnavis the Next Maharashtra CM?

As counting of votes is underway in Maharashtra , BJP senior leader Pravin Darekar has said that the Chief Minister will be elected from the single largest party and according to the current trends, the BJP is emerging as the biggest party, therefore, Devendra Fadnavis will be back as Maharashtra CM.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls." "I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said.

Talking to reporters, BJP MLC Darekar said, "Based on the current trends, I believe that the BJP will be the single largest party and Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister. The election was contested under his leadership, and he called for a 'dharma yuddha' in these assembly polls." "I cannot express my gratitude to people," he said.