Hooliganism, Violence In Name of Marathi Language Unacceptable: CM Devendra Fadnavis Amid MNS Slapgate Row

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the recent language row, stating that the government will not tolerate violence or hooliganism in the name of Marathi pride. His remark follows an incident where party workers from Raj Thackeray’s MNS were seen assaulting a shop owner for not speaking Marathi or displaying signboards in the language.

Speaking to media, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “violence in the name of language is unacceptable and this will not be tolerated. No one can take the law into their hands. A strict action will be initiated and the culprits will not be spared.”

“It is not wrong to be proud of the Marathi language in Maharashtra. But if someone indulges in hooliganism due to language, we will not tolerate it. If someone beats up people on the basis of language, this will not be tolerated. The police have filed an FIR and taken action on the incident, and if anyone creates such a language dispute in future, legal action will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.

In another statement, the chief minister said, “We are proud of our Marathi, but injustice cannot be done to any language of India in this manner, we will have to keep this in mind. And sometimes I am surprised that these people embrace English and create disputes over Hindi. What kind of thinking is this and what kind of action is this? Therefore, strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands.”

MNS workers assault shop owner for not speaking in Marathi

On July 1, a video surfaced showing workers from Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) assaulting a shop owner in Mumbai’s Mira Road for not speaking Marathi or displaying a signboard in the local language.

The clip showed MNS members slapping the restaurant owner while questioning why he wasn’t using Marathi, the state’s official language.