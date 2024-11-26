Eknath Shinde Resigns as Maharashtra CM Amid BJP's Strong Push for Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation on Tuesday (November 26). The Shiv Sena leader was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. However, Shinde will continue to work as the 'caretaker' until the next CM is named.

This development comes as suspense over who will be the next Maharashtra CM continues after the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti emerged victorious in the assembly elections, shattering the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream to wrest power.

There have been speculations that Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis might be allocated to the state's top post. Earlier, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, reached Delhi Monday to attend the marriage reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter and may meet BJP leaders in the national capital, to resolve the impasse on the CM’s post.

Shiv Sena Wants Shinde as CM

However, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the "Bihar model," indicating that that Shinde should continue as the chief minister.

"We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision," Mhaske told reporters on Monday.

Mhaske also compared the situation to the leadership dynamics in Haryana, where the BJP contested the assembly elections recently under Nayab Singh Saini's leadership.

However, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said Fadnavis is the most capable candidate to lead the state.

The Fadnavis-led BJP, won the highest-ever 132 seats for the party, while the Shiv Sena led by Shinde bagged 57 seats and NCP won 41 seats to take the Mahayuti total to 230 seats.

Fadnavis previously served as chief minister in 2014, completing a full five-year term while in coalition with the then-undivided Shiv Sena.

CM Shinde Urges Supporters to Stay Away From ‘Varsha’ as Suspense Continues

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday urged supporters not to throng his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai to pitch for his continuation on the top post.