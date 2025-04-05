Devendra Fadnavis Vows ‘Strict Action’ After Pregnant Woman Dies as Hospital Denied Admission Over Deposit

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict action after a tragic case surfaced in which a pregnant woman died following allegations that she was denied treatment at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to an advance payment demand of ₹10 lakh.

CM Fadnavis Meets Victim’s Family, Announces SOP for Emergencies

Speaking to media after meeting the victim’s family, CM Fadnavis said, “I met the victim's family. I have assured them that we have formed a committee. The committee arrived today. We will take strict action against the guilty.”

He also added that the state government will soon introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future. “We will make sure all necessary steps are taken,” he said.

What Happened to Tanisha Bhise

Tanisha Bhise, died on March 31, two days after giving birth to twins at Surya Hospital in Wakad. According to her family, Tanisha and her husband had first approached Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on March 28 for treatment.

There, they alleged that the hospital staff demanded a deposit of ₹10 lakh. The family claims they offered ₹2.5 lakh upfront, but Tanisha was denied admission and they had to seek care elsewhere.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Denies Allegations

In response, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has refuted the allegations and claimed they never denied admission. The hospital has now announced a "no-deposit" policy for emergency cases, including deliveries and pediatric emergencies.

Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, the hospital’s medical director, said: “In the early years, we never took deposits, but with rising treatment costs, deposits were required in some cases. I had personally offered help to the family, but they left with the patient without informing us.”

He further insisted that the hospital was not directly responsible for Tanisha’s death, but a sensitivity audit is being conducted to assess staff response.