Published 09:31 IST, November 8th 2024
Chhath Puja Last Day: Devotees Throng Ghats Across Country, Offer 'Arghya' to Rising Sun
As devotees mark the final day of Chhath Puja, several worshippers were seen offering prayers to the rising sun.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: As devotees mark the final day of Chhath Puja, several worshippers were seen offering prayers to the rising sun.
After making this holy offering, parents pray to Chhatti Maiya for their child's protection, as well as for the happiness and peace of their family.
The last day of the festival concludes with worshippers going to riverbanks to offer an 'Arghya' to the rising sun.
In the national capital, worshippers gathered at various locations, including Kalindi Kunj, ITO, and Geeta Colony, to offer the Surya Arghya.
Visuals across the country show people gathering near riverbanks to offer prayers.
The four days of Chhath Puja are observed as Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, a day of purification, followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concluding with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.
During this four-day celebration, devotees fast to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. The festival is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand , Uttar Pradesh, parts of Nepal, and by diaspora communities from these regions.
(Inputs from ANI)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
07:59 IST, November 8th 2024