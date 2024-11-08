Chhath Puja Last Day: Devotees Throng Ghats Across Country, Offer 'Arghya' to Rising Sun

Visuals across the country show people gathering near riverbanks to offer prayers. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: As devotees mark the final day of Chhath Puja, several worshippers were seen offering prayers to the rising sun.

After making this holy offering, parents pray to Chhatti Maiya for their child's protection, as well as for the happiness and peace of their family.

The last day of the festival concludes with worshippers going to riverbanks to offer an 'Arghya' to the rising sun.

In the national capital, worshippers gathered at various locations, including Kalindi Kunj, ITO, and Geeta Colony, to offer the Surya Arghya.

#WATCH | Devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun on the last day of Chhath Puja at Yamuna ghat in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area



Drone visuals shot at 6.55 am today pic.twitter.com/0IQGfLK9is — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

#WATCH | Chhath devotees offer 'arghya' to rising Sun on the last day of festival, in Bihar 's Gaya pic.twitter.com/gKB9Nc7SqC — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

#WATCH | Bihar : A large number of devotees gather at Patna College Ghat in Patna to offer 'arghya' to the Sun god on the occasion of Chhath Puja. #chhathpuja2024 pic.twitter.com/CenHpgZ5z2 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

The four days of Chhath Puja are observed as Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, a day of purification, followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concluding with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi.

During this four-day celebration, devotees fast to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth. The festival is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand , Uttar Pradesh, parts of Nepal, and by diaspora communities from these regions.