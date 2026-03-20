DGCA Bans Flights Over West Asia Airspace Amid Iran-Israel-US War, Which Routes Are Hit?

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has advised all Indian carriers to avoid operating in multiple high-risk airspaces, including Iran, Iraq, Israel and neighbouring regions. The move comes as geopolitical risks intensify, prompting airlines to reassess routes and strengthen contingency measures to ensure passenger and crew safety.

The move comes amid growing geopolitical instability, with the regulator stressing that passenger and crew safety remains the top priority. Airlines have been directed to stay prepared with strong contingency plans as risks intensify.

Why DGCA Has Issed This Advisory

In its communication addressed to all Indian air operators, stakeholders, and flight operations departments, the DGCA said:

This communication is to formally notify all stakeholders of an escalation in security risks within the Middle East and Persian Gulf regions. This advisory is issued following a review of the Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB No: 2026-03) published by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on 28 February 2026.”

Explaining the situation further, the regulator highlighted the trigger behind the alert:

Recent military strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against targets within Iranian territory have led to a high-risk environment for civil aviation. In response to these strikes, Iran has announced retaliatory measures.”

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The DGCA warned that the situation presents multiple risks to civil aviation, including potential retaliatory attacks targeting US and Israeli assets that might affect Iranian and neighbouring airspace, alongside the dangers posed by ongoing military interception activity. Additionally, it highlighted the existence of sophisticated weapon systems that raise the danger to civilian aircraft, such as ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and air defense systems that operate at all altitudes. The regulator also pointed out the significant likelihood of operational errors that increase the danger of unintentional mishaps, such as misidentification of civil aircraft, underestimation, or failure in interception operations.

Airspaces Under Watch Across the Region

The advisory identifies a wide high-risk zone covering all altitudes and flight levels across several Flight Information Regions (FIRs). These include Iran (Tehran - OIIX), Israel (Tel Aviv - LLFI), Lebanon (Beirut - OLBB), Saudi Arabia (Jeddah - OEJD), Bahrain (OBBB), and Oman (Muscat - OOMM). It also includes Jordan (Baghdad - ORBB), Kuwait (Amman - OJAC), the UAE (Kuwait - OKAC), and Qatar (Emirates - OMAE and Doha - OTDF).

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The DGCA has further listed the affected countries as Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, making it clear that the risk zone spans a significant portion of the Middle East and Persian Gulf region.

What Airlines Have Been Asked To Do

Laying out clear operational guidance, the DGCA asked airlines to avoid operations. DGCA stated ‘Refrain from operating within the affected airspace listed above at all flight levels and altitudes, with the exception specified in point 2 below. Any continued operations would be at the discretion of the Operator based on their Safety Risk Assessment.”

It added a key restriction for limited operations over parts of Saudi Arabia and Oman, Not operate below FL 320 within the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Oman located South of the segments defined by the following compulsory reporting points, respectively the sequence below:

OBSOT 295451N373455E

DANOM 225454N450509E

KEDON 200516N555850E

VELOD 234617N573430E

In addition to these limitations, the regulator has requested that operators who plan to operate in authorized zones conduct updated risk assessments and maintain ongoing situational monitoring. In order to guarantee safety, airlines have been urged to rely on designated corridors based on these assessments. The DGCA has emphasized the importance of having a strong contingency plan in place for flights to airports in the impacted area in order to manage all potential outcomes. Additionally, it has instructed operators to maintain alternate routes available and to guarantee compliance with Extended Diversion Time Operations (EDTO) when necessary. In order to keep up with the changing circumstances, airlines must also keep a careful eye on any updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and NOTAMs issued by relevant authorities.

Advisory Effective Immediately