DGCA Carries Spot Surveillance Of Airports, Finds Maintenance & Procedural Shortcomings

New Delhi: After the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has become more vigilant and is conducting spot surveillance of the airports across the country.

DGCA Carries Spot Surveillance Of Airports

India’s aviation watchdog, the DGCA, has found a troubling pattern of safety and maintenance lapses across major airports following a sweeping spot surveillance drive. These inspections were conducted during night and early morning hours at prime aviation hubs like Delhi and Mumbai.

The spot inspection prompted the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed over 250 lives.

The DGCA finds shocking maintenance and procedural shortcomings at the airport. Repeated defects were found on aircraft, suggesting ineffective monitoring and poor rectification.

Issues included unserviceable thrust reversers, flap slat levers left unlocked, and safety protocols ignored by maintenance engineers present at the airport.

DGCA also found airport infrastructure issues such as faded runway markings, outdated obstruction limitation data, and non-unidirectional taxiway lights were among the red flags.

According to reports some airports hadn’t updated critical safety data in over three years.

Authorities also noticed ground operations lapses like baggage trolleys and other equipment being broken, and many ramp vehicles lacked speed controllers. These vehicles were pulled from service immediately, and drivers’ permits were suspended on the spot.

The shortcomings did not stop here, as authorities found training and documentation lapses in the system. For instance, a simulator used for pilot training was found to be outdated and mismatched with aircraft configurations. Additionally, defect reports weren’t properly logged in technical books.

The DGCA has given all concerned entities seven days to implement corrective measures and submit a detailed report regarding the same.