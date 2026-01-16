DGCA Confirms Refunds, Compensation Cleared for IndiGo Passengers Affected Between December 3 to 5

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued a press note detailing refunds and compensation measures for passengers affected by operational disruptions on IndiGo flights between 3rd December and 5th December, 2025.

In an official post shared on X, DGCA said it has been continuously engaging with IndiGo Airlines regarding refunds and compensation for passengers impacted by flight cancellations and delays during the specified period.

According to the DGCA, IndiGo has informed the regulator that all ticket refunds for flights cancelled between 3rd December to 5th December, 2025, have been fully processed and credited back to the original source of payment.

The press note further stated that passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the scheduled departure time during this period are eligible to claim compensation, wherever applicable, under Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which outlines facilities to be provided to passengers in cases of denied boarding, flight cancellations, and delays.

As an additional measure to support affected passengers, IndiGo has extended a “Gesture of Care (GoC)” initiative. Under this scheme:

Two travel vouchers worth ₹5,000 each (total value ₹10,000) are being offered

The vouchers carry a validity of 12 months

The offer is applicable to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours between December 3 and 5, 2025

Passengers can check their eligibility and submit details to avail the compensation and Gesture of Care vouchers through IndiGo’s official compensation portal. The list of flights covered under the GoC initiative has also been published on the airline’s website.

The DGCA has also advised passengers to ensure that accurate contact details, including mobile numbers and email addresses, are provided at the time of booking, whether directly through the airline or via travel agents. This, the regulator said, would help airlines communicate schedule changes promptly and provide timely assistance when required.