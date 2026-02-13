DGCA Gets Tough On Pilot Alcohol Consumption With Stricter Breath Analyser Tests

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has implemented stricter breath analyser test requirements for pilots to curb alcohol consumption and enhance aviation safety. According to reports, the revised norms, effective from February 9, stipulate that expatriate pilots operating in India under Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) will face cancellation of their authorisation if they test positive for alcohol during pre-flight breath analyser examination.

According to sources, the license of a pilot who tests positive in a Breath Analyser (BA) test before operating a flight on 3 occasions will also be cancelled.

The aviation safety regulator has asserted that the lingering effects of heavy drinking can impact cognitive and physical performance, possibly extending beyond the immediate reduction of blood alcohol content. To address this, the DGCA has mandated fuel cell technology-based breath analyser equipment, which is more accurate and reliable.

The revised norms also introduced stricter penalties for pilots who test positive for alcohol. For instance, a pilot who tests positive for the first time will be off-rostered and subjected to counselling and repeated offences will attract more severe penalties, including suspension or cancellation of licenses.

"We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety….The revised norms are designed to prevent pilots from flying under the influence of alcohol and to protect passengers' lives," said a DGCA official.

The officials stated that the stricter breath analyser test norms are expected to have a major impact on pilots and airlines. The pilots will need to be more vigilant about their alcohol consumption, and airlines will need to ensure that their crew members comply with the revised norms.

