DGCA Issues First-Ever Safety Clearance For Ground Handling Operations To AISATS

New Delhi: In order to enhance aviation safety standards in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted its first-ever safety clearance for ground handling operations to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS). The DGCA has been focusing on strengthening Safety Management Systems (SMS) and regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across the country for the past few months.

The safety clearance, issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, is said to be a big step forward in India's aviation safety framework. India, with the latest clearance protocol, has become the second country in the Asia-Pacific region, after Malaysia, to implement a comprehensive framework for ground handling operations in alignment with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidance.

Ground Handling Is Critical Component Of Aviation Safety

Ground handling is an important aspect of aviation safety, and the increasing complications of airport operations have made it imperative to have adequate safety protocols in place. The DGCA has mandated safety clearance for all operators, and AISATS has successfully shown compliance with the regulatory requirements after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure.

The safety clearance is an example of AISATS to prove its safety and ability to meet the stringent requirements of the DGCA. The company's Safety Management System has been evaluated and found to be in full compliance with the CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation.