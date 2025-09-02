Updated 2 September 2025 at 02:50 IST
DGCA Issues First-Ever Safety Clearance For Ground Handling Operations To AISATS
DGCA grants first-ever safety clearance for ground handling operations to AISATS, enhancing aviation safety standards in India.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In order to enhance aviation safety standards in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted its first-ever safety clearance for ground handling operations to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS). The DGCA has been focusing on strengthening Safety Management Systems (SMS) and regulatory oversight in ground handling operations across the country for the past few months.
The safety clearance, issued under the provisions of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II, is said to be a big step forward in India's aviation safety framework. India, with the latest clearance protocol, has become the second country in the Asia-Pacific region, after Malaysia, to implement a comprehensive framework for ground handling operations in alignment with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidance.
Ground Handling Is Critical Component Of Aviation Safety
Ground handling is an important aspect of aviation safety, and the increasing complications of airport operations have made it imperative to have adequate safety protocols in place. The DGCA has mandated safety clearance for all operators, and AISATS has successfully shown compliance with the regulatory requirements after a rigorous evaluation of its Safety Management System, risk controls, reporting mechanisms, training, and infrastructure.
The safety clearance is an example of AISATS to prove its safety and ability to meet the stringent requirements of the DGCA. The company's Safety Management System has been evaluated and found to be in full compliance with the CAR provisions on ground handling and SMS implementation.
The move is an important decision towards strengthening India's aviation ecosystem and meeting global standards. The DGCA's proactive role in embedding Safety Management Systems (SMS) as the foundation of aviation safety is expected to have a positive impact on the industry, and it is expected that other operators will follow suit.
Published By : Abhishek Tiwari
Published On: 2 September 2025 at 02:50 IST