BREAKING: DGCA Orders Inspection Of All Boeing 787 Fleet Day After Air India Plane Crash Which Killed Over 240 People

The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad on Friday. Efforts are underway to move the wreckage. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered inspection of all Boeing 787 fleet day after Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard crashed in Ahmedabad. The London-bound AI-171 plane crashed into a building turning into a fireball just seconds after it took off from the Sardar Vallahbhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Out of the 242 passengers onboard, 241 have been confirmed dead including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who was also on the ill-fated flight. Besides the passengers, many people who were present in a doctor's hostel where the flight crashed have also died in the tragic incident.

The Air India plane crash has turned into one of the worst aviation disasters in the country.

Republic has accessed DGCA's letter to Air India regarding Boeing 787, 788 and 789 fleet and asking the airlines to carry an enhanced safety inspection on Boeing planes.

The DGCA's letter states, "On 12.06.2025 India 8787-800 aircraft met with an accident while operating fight AI-171(Ahmedabad-London Gatwick). As a preventive measure DGCA hereby directs Air India to carryout following additional maintenance actions on B 787-8/9 aircrafts equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect in coordination with the concerned regional DGCA offices.

One time check before departure of flight from India with effect from 15.06.2025 – 00:00 hours or 12 AM.

Inspection of Fuel Parameter Monitoring and associated system checks.

Inspection of Cabin air compressor and associated systems.

Electronic Engine Control- System Test.

Engine Fuel Driven Actuator-Operational Test and oil system check

Serviceabity check of Hydraulic system.

Review of Take-off parameters.

'Flight Control Inspection' to be introduced in transit inspection till further notice.

Power assurance checks to be carried out within two weeks.

Closure of maintenance action based upon the review of repetitive snags during the last 15 days on B787-8/9 aircraft at the earliest.

DGCA further asked Air India to submitted a report of these checks to DCA for review.

Air India plane black box recovered, first photo surfaces

In other developments took place earlier today, the aviation and state authorities who are probing the tragic incident, recovered the black box from the wreckage of the plane in Ahmedabad.