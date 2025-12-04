DGCA Rejects IndiGo's Explanation On Crisis, Seeks Time-Bound Solution

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rejected IndiGo's explanation on the crisis created in the aviation sector after the airline cancelled and delayed scores of flights across multiple airports for the third consecutive day today. The regulatory body, which was probing the matter, has stated that it has no accountability for the cancellation of flights, which is completely the airline's responsibility.

The situation concerning the flight cancellations across India was alleged to have been caused by pilot shortage due to new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms. However, the DGCA stated that the change in norms has been in the works for six months. The DGCA also stressed that crew management is solely the airline's responsibility.

Rejecting the reasons cited by IndiGo for flight delays and cancellations, the airline watchdog sought time-bound solution from IndiGo regarding the issue.

Earlier, IndiGo had requested the DGCA to roll back the FDTL norms or give it some more time for its implementation.

Advertisement

‘Artificial Crisis’

Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA) President Sam Thomas, while speaking to the Republic, stated that the IndiGo crisis is “artificial in nature”. “This is a tactic that airlines use when something is not going their way. So they create an artificial crisis and put pressure on the regulator and the ministry to pull back [whatever changes] they don't like," he added.

The ALPA had suggested in an official statement that the pilot shortage was partly due to poor workforce planning and partly an attempt to pressure the DGCA into diluting the newly imposed Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms.