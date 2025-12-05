DGCA Requests Cooperation From Pilot Associations & Pilots Amid Aviation Strain, Asks To Prepare For 'Greater Operational Challenges'

Amidst ongoing air travel disruptions, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday appealed to all Pilot Associations and individual Pilots across India, calling for their cooperation at the moment to ensure passenger convenience.

The appeal comes in the wake of widespread flight impacts, primarily centered around operational constraints at Indigo Airlines, exacerbated by unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand.

In a letter, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, has acknowledged the strained state of the sector.

"In light of the current disruptions due M/s Indigo affecting air travel, where several flights across the country have been impacted due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns, and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain. These disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations," he said.

Advertisement

Preparing for the Peak Season

Looking ahead, the DG also urged airlines and the entire aviation community to prepare for "greater operational challenges" as the sector moves into the busiest time of the year.

"As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges. Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety," the letter stated.

Advertisement

Request for Indispensable Support

The DGCA has formally requested the full cooperation of all pilot bodies, associations, and Pilots across India. The DG specified the critical outcomes the DGCA is seeking:

-Maintain stable and smooth flight operations during this busy and weather-sensitive period.

-Reduce avoidable delays and cancellations.

-Ensure passengers are not further inconvenienced during a critical travel season.

-Strengthen coordination between pilots and airlines to manage the situation proactively and safely.

The appeal concluded with a strong affirmation of the pilots' role and a commitment to safety regulations.

"This appeal is made with deep respect for the essential role that pilots and pilot organizations play in India's aviation ecosystem. We trust in your sense of duty, professionalism, and commitment to public service during these challenging times," it said.

"DGCA is committed for safety and implementation of FDTL CAR in letter and spirit. Let us collectively ensure that air travel remains safe, reliable, and minimally disrupted for the millions of passengers who depend on it," the letter further affirmed.

Earlier this morning, DGCA said in a statement that IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date.IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

According to the latest report, amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.