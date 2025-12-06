DGCA Serves Show Cause Notice To IndiGo CEO Over Massive Flight Chaos

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a show‑cause notice to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pieter Elbers, after a series of flight delays and cancellations that have left thousands of travellers stranded at airports across India. The civil aviation regulator’s action comes amid a storm of operational crises, a sudden shortage of pilots and the rollout of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

In the past week, IndiGo, which carries about two‑thirds of India’s domestic passengers, cancelled more than a thousand flights, including 124 in Bengaluru, 109 in Mumbai, 86 in New Delhi and 66 in Hyderabad, as the airline struggled to align its crew schedules with the new pilot‑rest rules introduced on November 1.

The DGCA convened a review meeting with IndiGo’s top officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In a strongly worded order, the regulator criticised the carrier’s planning failures and directed it to submit a comprehensive disruption‑management plan, boost passenger‑handling manpower and provide real‑time monitoring of its network to prevent further chaos . In the show-cause notice, the DGCA asked Elbers why the airline should not face penalties for the massive inconvenience caused to the public.

Airline’s Apology And Remedial Steps

Earlier, in a video message, IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers expressed regret for the hardship caused to customers and said the airline was working to restore a full schedule between December 10 to 15. IndiGo has promised to waive rescheduling fees for affected passengers, offer refunds within 48 hours, and arrange hotels and ground transport for those left stranded . The carrier also sought temporary exemptions from certain night‑duty provisions of the FDTL rules until February 10, next year, a request that the DGCA has granted on a provisional basis .

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the families celebrating weddings, business travellers and holidaymakers found themselves stuck in airport terminals, some without luggage and many without clear information. One passenger, Satish Konde, stated that he had been waiting for his bags for hours after his Mumbai‑Nagpur flight was cancelled, a scene repeated at Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, where crowds gathered outside terminals, voicing their frustration .

The civil aviation minister, K Ram Mohan Naidu, has ordered a high‑level inquiry to determine accountability and to recommend measures to avoid a repeat of the crisis. The DGCA will monitor IndiGo’s progress fortnightly and has warned that further regulatory action, including fines or operational restrictions, could follow if the airline fails to comply .