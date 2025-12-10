DGCA Summons IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Amid Flight Disruptions

New Delhi: In response to days of flight cancellations and severe air travel disruptions across the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered IndiGo's CEO, Pieter Elbers, to attend an emergency meeting on Thursday at 3:00 PM to sort out the massive crisis causing flight delays and cancellations. The meeting is high-stakes as Elbers is expected to deliver a comprehensive plan that stabilises the airline's operations and restores confidence among passengers.

India's aviation authorities (DGCA and the Aviation Ministry) are putting significant pressure on IndiGo due to hundreds of flight disruptions since the last few days. The crisis is mainly blamed on IndiGo's poor planning and staffing for the new rules that require pilots to take longer rest periods to prevent fatigue. The DGCA had previously issued a show-cause notice to Elbers and the airline's accountable manager, citing violations of rules and failure to provide mandatory passenger facilities during the disruptions.

In a significant punitive move, the Civil Aviation Ministry has already ordered IndiGo to reduce its domestic flight schedule by 10%. This action, which doubles the initial 5% cut ordered by the DGCA, translates to the reduction of over 200 daily flights. The move is to restore stability to the flight schedule and prevent the situation from getting worse.

A senior official stated that those responsible will be held accountable, and strict action, potentially including significant financial penalties or further regulatory steps, will be taken against the ones involved in the mess. The DGCA's meeting with CEO Elbers on Thursday will be central to determining the airline's immediate future strategy and the path to restoring operational integrity.