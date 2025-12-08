DGCA Summons IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers & COO Isidre Porqueras Amid Probe Into Flight Cancellations

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has summoned IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday. This comes as the aviation crisis entered the seventh day on Monday.

The heads of the airline will appear before a four-member panel appointed by the DGCA to probe the cancellation and delay of thousands of flights by IndiGo allegedly due to a pilot shortage triggered by the now-scrapped amendments to the FDTL rules. The panel comprises Joint DG Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Flight Operations Inspector Lokesh Rampal and senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik.

The panel seeks to undermine the root-cause of the flight disruption crisis. The disruptions, IndiGo claimed, were due to a shortage of pilots after the DGCA amended the FDTL rules.

After massive chaos and mayhem at airports across India due to scores of cancelled flights, the DGCA scrapped the changes in the rules that triggered the staffing shortage.

Despite cancelling hundreds of flights on Monday, IndiGo released a press release, saying, “IndiGo has recorded considerable and consistent improvement across the network. Today, we are all set to operate over 1,800 flights, connecting all stations that we operate to.”

The airline added, “We have optimised our operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations which are being notified to customers in advance, and our on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91% across the network.”

In a statement on X, the airline informed its affected passengers that refunds for flights cancelled between December 3, 2025, and December 15, 2025, are already being processed.

“In case your plans have changed due to the disruption, we are also offering a full waiver on change and cancellation requests for all bookings valid for travel till 15th December 2025. You can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/4iGWxU9 and following the simple steps. Refunds will be credited to the original payment method and may appear as one or two transactions,” IndiGo added.

It also apologised for the disruption caused to its passengers. “Please be assured that our teams both on the ground and behind the scenes are working tirelessly to support all affected customers and restore normal operations as quickly as possible,” it added.