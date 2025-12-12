BREAKING: DGCA Suspends 4 Flight Operations Inspectors Over IndiGo Crisis

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended 4 Flight Operations Inspectors, responsible for overseeing airline safety and operational compliance over the IndiGo crisis.

This comes after the IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers arrived at DGCA amid operational disruption issues on Thursday for a meeting.

A special four-member Committee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been constituted to question the latter today on the widespread cancellation of flights in the last week .

On Thursday, IndiGo also processed refunds for all flights cancelled during the recent operational disruption and assured that the remaining payments will reflect in customers' accounts shortly.

In a statement, the airline noted that travellers who booked their tickets through online travel platforms or third-party agents will also receive refunds.

"If the booking was made through a travel partner platform, the necessary actions for your refund have also been initiated. As we may not have your complete details in our system, we request you to write to us at customer.experience@goindigo.in so we can continue to assist you promptly," the statement read.

Earlier, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers after widespread cancellations. The airline, responding to the Show Cause notice, requested additional time to respond, stating that it is "realistically not possible to pinpoint the exact cause(s)" at this time, given the "complexity and vast scale of operations."

What Is FDTL?

FDTL stands for Flight Duty Time Limitations. It is a set of rules laid out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to reduce fatigue of pilots and improve their resting period.