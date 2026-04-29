Dhar Horror: 12 Labourers Killed, 13 Injured As Pickup Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

Dhar: A pickup truck ferrying dozens of daily-wage labourers was tragically overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district near a petrol pump on Wednesday, leaving at least 12 dead and multiple others critically injured. According to reports, the vehicle, packed with around 30 to 35 workers, lost balance and flipped, leading to a deadly accident in Dhar.

As per police sources, at least 12 people, including children, died at the spot or succumbed to injuries soon after the crash. The impact of the accident was so severe that it left the vehicle mangled, leaving no chance for most of the passengers to brace themselves. At least 13 others sustained injuries, with a few remaining in critical condition as they undergo treatment at the hospital.

A sudden accident created a panic-like situation at the site, as locals and passers-by rushed to pull survivors from the wreckage. After the incident, shouts and cries for help filled the air while fuel station staff and bystanders alerted emergency services and police.

According to the police sources, all 13 injured labourers were quickly transported to the district hospital in Dhar, where doctors began emergency treatment. The hospital administration has not yet released a detailed update on the condition of the survivors, but the medical teams continued their efforts to stabilise those critically hurt. The sources claimed that the presence of children among the dead has deepened the crisis at the hospital.

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The police rushed to the site after receiving the information about the crash and began clearing the damaged vehicle to restore traffic on the busy stretch. The preliminary reports suggested that the pickup was severely overloaded, a common but dangerous practice in rural belts where labourers often travel together in goods carriers to reach work sites. The officials are examining whether overcrowding, speeding, or a mechanical fault contributed to the driver losing control.

As the incident surfaced, the locals outlined the growing practice of overloading vehicles, risking the lives of migrants and daily-wage workers who rely on unsafe modes of transport. The locals stated that with 30 to 35 people crammed into a vehicle designed for goods, even a minor twerk can prove deadly. They said such pickups are a regular sight in the area, ferrying workers to farms, construction sites, and factories at dawn and dusk.

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The police are expected to record statements from survivors once their condition stabilises, which could shed more light on the moments leading up to the accident. The district administration is focused on medical care for the injured and support for the families of the deceased.

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Dhar accident. He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the victims, saying, “Deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in an accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”