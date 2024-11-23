Dharavi (SC), Wadala, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba Election Results LIVE

Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba Assembly Constituencies Election Results 2024 LIVE: The vote counting for the Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, and Colaba Assembly constituencies in Mumbai City begins at 8 AM today. These 10 constituencies, part of the Mumbai City District, saw a fierce battle between Mahayuti and MVA candidates, with each constituency witnessing intense campaigning.

As the counting for the high-stakes Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 begins today to decide on who will take charge of the state, the focus is on Mumbai City, where the city’s future political landscape will be shaped by the outcome across 10 assembly constituencies.

As the counting process begins, all eyes are on these important constituencies in Mumbai, known for their diverse electorate and political significance. Early trends are expected to indicate which parties are gaining momentum, with the final results set to determine the distribution of power in the state.

Stay tuned with Republic World Digital for live updates on the election results, as we track the outcomes across Mumbai and Maharashtra. Keep following for real-time updates and analysis.

Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba Assembly Constituencies Election Results 2024 LIVE:

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Dharavi (SC) Assembly Constituency

Dharavi (SC) is one of the 10 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai City district. It is a part of the Mumbai South Central (Lok Sabha constituency).

Dharavi (SC) has long been a political hotspot, and this year, the battle between the Shiv Sena (Mahayuti) and Congress (MVA) amidst urban development and slum redevelopment came into focus in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election. The key contestants in the constituency are Dr Jyoti Gaikwad from the Congress and Ishwar Tathawade from the Shiv Sena.

Earlier, in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad defeated Shiv Sena’s Ashish Vasant More by 11,824 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Sion Koliwada Assembly Constituency

The Sion Koliwada constituency in the Mumbai City district is a part of the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency. In Sion Koliwada, the focus is on the electoral conflict between sitting MLA and BJP candidate R Tamil Selvan and Congress candidate Ganesh Kumar Yadav.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election R Tamil Selvan secured a win against Ganesh Kumar Yadav by a margin of 13,951 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Wadala Assembly Constituency

The Wadala Assembly constituency is one of the 10 constituencies in the Mumbai City district.

It is a part of Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other assembly constituencies.

The constituency is witnessing a three-cornered contest among Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Shraddha Jadhav, BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar and MNS leader Snehal Jadhav.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar defeated Congress candidate Shivkumar Uday Lad by 30,845 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mahim Assembly Constituency

The Mahim Assembly constituency is located in the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency along with five other assembly constituencies. The constituency saw an intense battle between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant, Shiv Sena (SHS) candidate Sada Sarvankar and MNS Amit Thackeray.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Mahim, Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar managed to defeat MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande by a margin of 18,647 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Worli Assembly Constituency

The Worli Assembly constituency, located in the Mumbai City district and a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, is among the key constituencies in Maharashtra with high-profile electoral battles. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election, the Worli constituency was among those constituencies, which saw a fierce battle between Shiv Sena (UBT) sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora and MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Aaditya Thackeray defeated NCP’s Suresh Mane by a big margin of 67,427 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Shivadi Assembly Constituency

The Shivadi Assembly constituency in the Mumbai City district is a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. In Shivadi, the people are eagerly waiting for an intense contest between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and sitting MLA Ajay Choudhari and MNS candidate Bala Nandgaonkar.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Shivadi, MLA Ajay Choudhari defeated MNS candidate Santosh Raghunath Nalawade by a margin of 39,337 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Byculla Assembly Constituency

The Byculla constituency, located in the Mumbai City district, is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency saw a massive electoral fight between Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar and Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MLA Yamini Jadhav.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Byculla, the sitting MLA from Shiv Sena, Yamini Yashwant Jadhav defeated the then MLA and AIMIM leader Waris Pathan by a margin of 20,023 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Malabar Hill Assembly Constituency

The Malabar Hill constituency, located in the Mumbai City district, is a part of the Mumbai City South Lok Sabha constituency. In Malabar Hill, the main contest, which is being eagerly awaited by the people of the constituency, is between Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Bhirulal Jain and sitting MLA and BJP leader Mangal Lodha.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Malabar Hill, the BJP leader and sitting MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha managed to defeat Congress leader Heera Navaji Devasi by a huge margin of 71,872 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency

The Mumbadevi constituency, located in Mumbai City, is a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The key contest in the 2024 Assembly election is between Congress candidate and sitting MLA Amin Patel and Shinde-Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, in Mumbadevi, the Congress MLA, Amin Patel defeated Shiv Sena candidate Pandurang Sakpal by a margin of 23,655 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Colaba Assembly Constituency

The Colaba constituency, located in the Mumbai City district, is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 assembly election, the major contest is between the current Maharashtra Assembly speaker and BJP leader Rahul Narwekar and Congress leader Heera Navji Devasi.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election in Colaba, sitting MLA Rahul Narwekar defeated the then Congress candidate Ashok Bhai Jagtap by a margin of 16,195 votes.