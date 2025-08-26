Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: From Whistleblower’s Allegations to SIT’s Search Operations

New Delhi: A former sanitation worker from Karnataka’s Dharmasthala has shaken the temple town with a chilling complaint alleging decades of rape, murder, and secret burials. In his letter dated June 3, accompanied by photographs of skeletal remains, he claimed that between 1998 and 2014, he was coerced into burying or burning more than a hundred victims, many of them women and minors, who bore clear signs of sexual assault and brutal violence.

“Many of the female bodies were without clothing or underwear. Some bore clear signs of sexual assault and violence,” he wrote.

The whistleblower, a Dalit man employed by the Dharmasthala temple administration for nearly two decades, said he acted under constant threats from supervisors who warned: “We will cut you into pieces, your body will be buried like the rest.”

Testimony Under Police Protection

A week later, the worker appeared before a Belthangady court under heavy police protection, his entire body covered with only a transparent strip over his eyes. He repeated his claims, stating he was forced to dispose of victims in and around Dharmasthala.

Some bodies, he alleged, were buried along the banks of the Netravathi River, chosen for quick decomposition. Among the details he recalled:

A schoolgirl aged 12–15, buried in 2010 in her uniform but missing her skirt and innerwear, showing signs of strangulation and sexual assault.

A 20-year-old woman with her face burned with acid, her body wrapped in newspaper and set ablaze using diesel.

Fleeing Dharmasthala in 2014 after a minor girl in his own family was allegedly assaulted, the whistleblower resurfaced years later. He has now sought protection under the Witness Protection Act, 2018, offering to identify burial sites and name perpetrators once safeguarded.

Victims’ Families Revive Justice Demands

His complaint has reignited long-standing suspicions in the town, where families of missing women and activists have long alleged cover-ups.

The family of Ananya Bhat, a first-year MBBS student who disappeared during a 2003 college trip, has lodged a fresh complaint. Her mother, Sujatha, a former CBI stenographer, filed the plea on July 15, believing her daughter could be among the unidentified victims.

The case has also revived anger over the 2012 rape and murder of 17-year-old Sowjanya, a student at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, whose unresolved case became a rallying point for activists but ended without convictions.

Temple Administration Under Spotlight

At the centre of the storm is the Lord Manjunatha shrine, managed by the influential Jain Heggade family. The sanitation worker alleged that some perpetrators were linked to the temple administration.

Over the years, families like Sujatha’s have accused the administration of hostility. She claimed police initially dismissed her daughter’s disappearance as elopement, and when she approached Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and his brother Harshendra Kumar, she was verbally abused and turned away.

Sujatha even offered to undergo a polygraph test and asked the Heggade family members to do the same.

Political Reactions and SIT Probe

The allegations have divided political voices. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad dismissed the claims as “baseless”, while the Karnataka State Women’s Commission flagged concerns of systemic police inaction.

Following the whistleblower’s complaint, a case was registered on July 4 under Section 211(a) of the BNS. On July 13, he recorded his statement in court. Soon after, advocates and activists demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT), monitored by a sitting or retired judge.

The Karnataka government set up an SIT led by senior officials, while the BJP demanded that the probe be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), alleging a conspiracy to “defame a Hindu temple.”

Breaking his silence, Dr. Veerendra Heggade said: “It’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out.”

Twist: Fabricated Complaint Angle

Adding confusion, another woman named Sujatha Bhat admitted she had once filed a false missing complaint in 2003, claiming her daughter Ananya was missing. She later confessed it was fabricated under pressure from activists during a property dispute linked to Dharmasthala temple authorities. She said even the photograph circulated as proof of her “daughter” was fake.

According to her, activists Girish Mattannavar and T. Jayanti pushed her into lodging the false complaint.

This revelation complicated the case, raising questions about credibility, while simultaneously keeping the spotlight on allegations of systemic intimidation and cover-ups.

YouTuber Coverage Brings Spotlight

The case gained wider traction after YouTuber Sameer MD covered it on his channel, sparking massive discussions on social media. His videos amplified demands for accountability, eventually pushing the case into the national headlines.

Arrest and Confession of Chinnayya

The case took another sensational turn with the arrest of C.N. Chinnayya, whose confession hinted at a wider conspiracy. He admitted before the SIT that he was not acting alone, claiming an entire team had been working behind the scenes for over a year.

He further confessed he was motivated by money, while naming several individuals as part of the alleged conspiracy.

However, his first wife dismissed his confession, calling him a “big liar” who had wronged her earlier and was now “doing the same to the holy site of Dharmasthala.”

Home Minister G. Parameshwara confirmed the arrest but said details could not yet be revealed as it might compromise the investigation.

SIT Search Operations at Timarodi

Most recently, the SIT conducted a four-hour search operation at Timarodi, targeting the homes of Mahesh Shetty and Mohan Kumar, who were named by Chinnayya.

Every recovered item was documented, sealed, and prepared for forensic testing with the SOCO team. The SIT plans to summon those named by Chinnayya for questioning, and if allegations are proven, they may be taken into custody.

A Case That Refuses to Stay Buried

From the unsolved Sowjanya case in 2012 to the whistleblower’s revelations and now Chinnayya’s arrest, Dharmasthala remains mired in allegations of violence, cover-ups, and intimidation.