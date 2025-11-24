Dharmendra vs. Rajesh Khanna: The Biggest Stardom Rivalry of Bollywood’s Golden Era

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor and industry's He-Man, Dharmendra breathed his last on Monday (November 24, 2025) at the age of 89. The Bollywood biggie was supposed to celebrate his birthday on December 8, yet destiny had other plans. Although the 89-year-old actor's reason for demise is still not known, Dharmendra fans have taken to their social media accounts to pay a rich tribute to the Bollywood actor.

The buzz around his death began after celebrities began arriving at his residence in Mumbai and an ambulance was also spotted entering veteran actor's residence on Monday. Dharmendra's last rites are being held at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium. While his family has not yet confirmed the news, Karan Johar took to Instagram and confirmed the actor's demise. The actor leaves behind an unmatched legacy spanning over six decades and 300 films. Often touted as the most good looking man of Indian cinema, Dharmendra was more than his good looks and tough on-screen persona. He was known for his versatility as an on-screen performer. The actor's rivalry with superstar Rajesh Khanna will is considered as the biggest rivlry of the Bollywood's golden era. Here's a look at some of his major films and the rivalry which ensued.

Versatile Superstar

Apart from Sholay, veteran actor Dharmendra also did several outstanding movies playing softer characters like Satyakam (1969), Anupama (1966), Bandini (1963), Chupke Chupke (1975) among others. His other films included The Burning Train (1980), Hukumat (1987), Blackmail (1973), Dost (1974), Haqeeqat (1964) and Aankhen (1968) among others.

Longest Reigning Superstar

Dharmendra went on to deliver several hits in the 60s and while he was already delivering hits after hits, Rajesh Khanna's box office storm could not hamper his success. Rajesh Khanna had delivered at least 17 hits in a row but that somehow did not affect Dharmendra's stardom. However, even though Rajesh Khanna's stardom began was short-lived, Dharmendra began to reign the box office with one massive hit after the other. Dharmendra continued to deliver box office hits well into the ‘90s and the superstar who began his career in 1960 continued to deliver box office hits at least till 1992.

Dharmendra's Box Office Records

It was in 1983 when Dharmendra delivered a box office hit with Naukar Biwi Ka as the main lead. It was the same year when Sunny Deol made his debut. It must be said that the superstar created an unprecedented box office record that may forever remain unbroken.

Although there are discussion regarding biggest superstars in over 100 years of Indian cinema and in 2023, Box Office India had released a list stating that in the truest sense there are only seven superstars and Dharmendra was in that elite list.

With the passing away of the He-man of Bollywood, the film fraternity lost a gem and actors and celebrities paid him rich tributes. He was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2024. In the film, he essayed the role of Shahid Kapoor's grandfather. Prior to this film, in 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' He effortlessly rekindled the romantic aura he was always known for. Dharmendra maintained a fan base across all ages. His enduring charm transcended generations, and with his passing, he leaves behind a legacy cherished by admirers, colleagues, and the nation at large.