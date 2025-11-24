Dharmendra’s Political Journey: Was His Political Career More Controversial Than His Films?

Bollywood is mourning the loss of a legend. Veteran actor and industry icon, Dharmendra, has passed away at the age of 89, just weeks shy of his 90th birthday on December 8. The Padma Bhushan awardee, often referred to as the industry's "He-Man," was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday afternoon, where he breathed his last.

In addition to remembering his significant contributions to the Hindi film industry, it is important to recall his political journey and analyze its controversial aspects.

Entry into Politics and Victory (2004)

Dharmendra hailed from Sahnewal town near Punjab's industrial city, Ludhiana. His entry into politics began in 2004 when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the party's "India Shining" campaign. Encouraged by senior leaders, including L.K. Advani, Dharmendra was fielded by the BJP from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

He was initially considered for a contest against Balram Jakhar from Churu in Rajasthan but refused. He went on to contest from Bikaner, where, riding on his immense popularity, he defeated the Congress candidate, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, by nearly 60,000 votes to become a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha.

Tenure and Criticism (2004-2009)

Dharmendra served one five-year term in the 14th Lok Sabha, from 2004 to 2009. His time in Parliament was marked by limited attendance and participation. During the election, he faced criticism for a controversial comment, saying he should be "elected dictator perpetuo to teach basic etiquette that democracy requires."

According to reports, the people of Bikaner often complained that their MP was inaccessible. Despite these allegations of being an "absentee" MP, his supporters always claimed he worked extensively for Bikaner behind the scenes.

Departure from Politics

After completing his term, Dharmendra chose not to seek re-election in 2009 and later distanced himself from active politics. He openly expressed regret about his political foray, stating he was more suited for cinema.

When asked why he quit politics, Dharmendra provided emotional reasons.

He himself once said, "Kaam main karta tha, credit koi aur le jaata tha (I used to do the work, someone else would take the credit). Perhaps that place wasn’t for me."

His son, actor Sunny Deol, later said in an interview that his father “did not like politics” and often felt disheartened by its inner workings.

Continued Support for the BJP

Despite staying away from active politics, Dharmendra campaigned for his son, Sunny Deol, who contested from Gurdaspur on a BJP ticket in 2019. During that campaign, Dharmendra emphasized his non-political status, telling reporters, "I have come here not to deliver political speeches as I am not a politician. I am a patriot and I am here to have knowledge of local issues.”

He has also been very supportive of his wife, Hema Malini's political journey. Hema is serving as a member of the Lok Sabha from the BJP, representing the Mathura constituency since 2014.

Asked on his campaign for his son Sunny Deol, the veteran actor told ANI in an interview in 2019, "We don't know the ABC of politics but patriotism is in our blood, we will serve the nation. What I did in Bikaner you can go and see, Sunny will also serve the nation."