DIAL Ends Ties With Turkish Firm Celebi In Interest of National Security, Workers To Be Transferred To New Firm

Updated May 16th 2025, 01:23 IST
New Delhi: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday announced that they have officially ended association with Celebi Airport Services for ground and cargo operations at the IGI airport after directions from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) concerning national security.
Earlier today, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) took action against Turkish firm Celebi, which undertakes ground and cargo operations at several critical airports across the country, revoking its security clearance in the interest of national security after Turkey's role in helping Pakistan during conflict with India was confirmed.
DIAL issued a statement saying, “To ensure seamless operations, we are actively coordinating with our existing service partners and a pre-approved cargo handler.”
“Importantly, all current Celebi employees involved in these services will be transitioned to the new employers immediately, without any changes to their terms and conditions of employment. DIAL remains committed to operational excellence and workforce stability at IGI Airport,” DIAL said in a statement.
Earlier today, the Centre scrapped security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi Aviation, citing national security concerns.
Celebi handles about 70 per cent of ground and cargo operations at 9 critical airports in India including Delhi, Mumbai among others. The Turkish firm handle services including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations.
The crackdown has come amid nationwide sentiment against Turkey and calls for boycotting the nation and its association for helping Pakistan during the recent conflict with India.
Several reports confirmed that Turkey assisted Pakistan with surveillance and armed drones as India was carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge Pahalgam terror attack.
In an official order, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) stated, "The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS."
Published May 16th 2025, 01:12 IST